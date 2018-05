Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionens rapport: Utvecklingspolitiken bör ses över och främjas under EU-ordförandeskapet så att den stöder jämställdhet

Development Policy Committee: Greater policy coherence in private sector support for developing countries 24.5.2017 09:10 | Tiedote

THE DEVELOPMENT POLICY COMMITTEE http://www.kehityspoliittinentoimikunta.fi Press release 4/2014 24.5.2017 Development Policy Committee: Greater policy coherence in private sector support for developing countries Developing countries’ own economies and their private sector and tax base are at the heart of the current Government’s development policy. The Development Policy Committee appreciates the new emphasis. At the same time, however, it is important to make sure that the poorest people, especially women and girls, will be able to enjoy the benefits of economic growth more than today. In its annual report 2017, the Development Policy Committee states that the key question is how can developing countries’ strengthened economy and private sector meet the rights and needs of people also in the poorest countries. When business activities are strengthened in the developing countries, it is important to pay attention to the quality of jobs and to observe the ILO’s criteria of decent work.