Uudella jäätymismenetelmällä voidaan puhdistaa vettä miltei ilman lisäenergiaa

New natural freezing method offers energy savings in water purification 1.6.2018 09:58 | Tiedote

Freezing winter temperatures can be put to good use in improving the cost and energy efficiency of wastewater purification. The ice that is formed when wastewater freezes naturally in the winter is cleaner than the residual waste water itself. The purity of the ice is a function of the rate of the freezing process: the slower the freezing process, the greater the purity of the resulting ice. Research is underway under the Academy of Finland’s Arctic Research Programme to develop sustainable working methods that are suited to the unique and fragile Arctic environment.