Uudesta Bibliosta voi lainata kirjoja myös puhelimeen!

'A personal trainer of happiness' guides the Finnish City of Vaasa to become the happiest city in the world 2.10.2020

According to the United Nations 2020 Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest country in the world. Now the City of Vaasa, located on the west coast of Finland, is aiming to become the happiest city of the happiest country. To achieve this goal, the happiness of the city's residents is being developed together with the help of the city's new personal trainer of happiness, researcher Markku Ojanen, and progress will be monitored through an annual happiness survey.