Uudistunut Finna.fi tarjoaa yli 13 miljoonaa näkökulmaa kulttuuriperintöömme

The prize of Helsinki Challenge idea competition was divided between two teams 24.11.2017 20:04 | Tiedote

Teams iCombine and HeatStock were chosen as the winners of the science-based idea competition Helsinki Challenge and both will receive a prize of 187 500 euros. Team iCombine is working on a database which will enable doctors to easily search for the best possible personalised treatment for each cancer patient. Team HeatStock has developed a new kind of composite material which will allow for the long-term storage and controlled release of heat energy.