Uusi ESG-rahasto listautui New Yorkissa – Ilmarinen mukana kehittämässä

Ilmarinen’s Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2019: Return on investments 4.6%, updated strategy aims to make Ilmarinen most attractive working life partner 29.4.2019 11:11:42 EEST | Tiedote

Premiums written for January–March stood at EUR 1.5 billion. Measured in premiums written, the customer base grew by EUR 60 million. Pensions were paid in a total amount of EUR 1.5 billion to 460,000 pension recipients. In January–March, the return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 4.6 per cent (–0.1 per cent in Q1 2018), i.e. EUR 2.1 billion. At the end of March, the market value of investments stood at EUR 47.4 billion (31 Dec 2018: EUR 46.0 billion).