Uusi raportti vahvistaa: tiukat ilmastotavoitteet voidaan saavuttaa niin, että talous samalla kasvaa

A new study confirms ambitious climate targets can be achieved while the economy grows 9.4.2021 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

Ambitious climate targets can be achieved at the same time as economic growth, according to the study “Growth-positive zero-emission pathways to 2050”, published by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra. However, achieving the 1.5-degree climate target set in the Paris Agreement will require strong and consistent action from countries around the world in the coming decades, the study finds.