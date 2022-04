Uusi tietotilinpäätös täydentää Suomen Pankin vuosikertomusta

New Data Balance Sheet augments Bank of Finland Annual Report 22.4.2022 11:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

The Bank of Finland’s Data Balance Sheet brings together details of the development work undertaken in information management within the Bank during 2021 and focuses on various aspects of data security and data protection. It also presents interesting facts and figures concerning central bank functions, information management and analytical work. The Bank of Finland’s first Data Balance Sheet is published today on the Bank’s website. The Act on Information Management in Public Administration, which entered into force at the beginning of 2020, obligates information management entities to organise sufficient supervision of compliance with the legislation, regulations and guidelines on information management. The Data Balance Sheet will serve in future as a key component of the Bank of Finland’s reporting on information management. It presents more extensive information than before to stakeholders on the central bank’s operating environment in regard to data and its use. Its purpose is to