Uusi Yamarin 60 DC – monikäyttöinen uusi daycruiser suosikkiluokkaan

New Yamarin 60 DC – a versatile new day cruiser in a popular size class 31.1.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The new Yamarin 60 DC is a versatile day cruiser that is ideal for recreational boating and commuting to summer cottages. First-class handling, practical space solutions and a convenient cabin ensure an enjoyable day cruise. The new model will be unveiled at the Gothenburg Boat Show on 31 January 2020.