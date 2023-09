Vaasa Campus Festival - kaikkien kaupunkimme korkeakouluopiskelijoiden yhteinen avajaisfestivaali potkaisee jälleen lukuvuoden käyntiin

Vaasa Campus Festival - the joint opening festival of higher education students in Vaasa kicks off the school year again 5.9.2023 09:01:00 EEST | Tiedote

Vaasa Campus Festival returns to the market square with new and old university students arriving to the city. The event takes place on September 6th, and it gathers all Vaasa’s higher education students to Vaasa market square to celebrate the start of the academic year together.