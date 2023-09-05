Vaasa Campus Festival - the joint opening festival of higher education students in Vaasa kicks off the school year again
The center of Vaasa will be filled with students on Wednesday, September 6th, when the event area of the Vaasa Campus Festival opens its gates for the fourth time at Vaasa’s market square starting from 4 p.m. The opening festival of the academic year is organised by all of Vaasa's higher education institutions; Vaasa University of Applied Sciences, University of Vaasa, Hanken, Novia, Åbo Akademi and University of Helsinki, their student unions and the city of Vaasa. The event is free of charge and is open to everyone. However, there is an age limit of 18 for the event, as the entire festival area is zoned for serving alcohol.
“The event has now been organised three times successfully, and after this fourth time it can already be called a tradition. The number of university students is high in our city, and what could be a better way to welcome students back to the city after the summer than to gather everyone together to the market square”, rejoices Sami Korpela, Vaasa University of Applied Sciences student union VAMOK’s event expert.
Top international and national artists
The evening's program will feature both international and Finnish top artists. The artists have been selected in such a way that they would best serve the entire higher education community, regardless of the language of study. The afternoon will be started by DJ Okki, who became familiar to the party crowd from Vaasa nightclubs, and Ahti, who streamed gold with his recent debut album. Next on stage will be Tuuli, who is starting her autumn comeback tour, Norwegian party hit Den BB and Isac Elliot, who will perform in both Finnish and English. The evening will be closed by the Swedish DJ star John De Sohn, who has collected more than 500 million streams on Spotify.
Event area full of fun things to do
As in recent years there will be many fun activities available such as a sumo wrestling area and a bungee trampoline. There are also communal activities organised by other stakeholders that everyone can try, such as various speed games, wheel of fortune and raffle.
“There are plenty of fun things to do in the area! The food side has not been forgotten either, as for those who are hungry, there is for example dill macaroni, familiar for many from Vaasa's nightlife”, says Korpela.
Like last year, thousands of students and residents are expected to attend the event to check out the festival atmosphere. The entrance to the festival area is located in the lower market square, on the corner of Citymarket.
“You should come early, because the first 2,000 visitors will receive the coveted Vaasa Campus Festival overall patch”, advises Korpela.
Vaasa Campus Festival: Program on Wednesday 06.09.2023
Place: Vaasa market square
16.00 The gates of the event area are opened
16.00 DJ Okki
16.45 Ahti
18.00 Tuuli
19.10 Den BB
20.30 Isac Elliott
22.00 John De Sohn
23.00 The main performer finishes and the area closes
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Sami KorpelaStudent Union of Vaasa University of Applied Sciences VAMOKPuh:+358 50 406 8667sami.korpela@vamok.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Wolffintie 30
65200 VAASA
0207 663 300, info@vamk.fihttp://www.vamk.fi
VAMK is a modern and international University of Applied Sciences situated in Vaasa. Western Finland. We provide high-level theoretical and practical oriented education in Finnish and in English, both at Bachelor level as well as professional Master´s degree level.
VAMK has over 3500 students and out of them around 350 are international degree students. More than 45 different nationalities are represented at VAMK.
Our university is located in the heart of Vaasa, which has more energy technology related companies than any other city in the Nordic countries. In our region, more than 160 companies work in the field of energy technology, and about 25 % of the employees of the Finnish energy sector work here. The overall turnover of these companies is about 5 billion euros annually, and therefore it is well justified to say that Vaasa keeps the wheels of Finland's economy rolling!
