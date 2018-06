Vaativan AKA-kiinteistöarvioinnin pätevyyskokeen läpäisi 24 henkilöä

International Arbitration Conference HIAD 2018: Shaping the Future of International Arbitration 24.5.2018 17:15 | Tiedote

Helsinki International Arbitration Day (HIAD 2018) was held today, 24 May 2018, in the Finnish capital on the topic ‘Shaping the Future of International Arbitration’. The seminar, now in its seventh edition, gathered leading international arbitration experts from Finland and around the world to discuss about the future of international arbitration and how dispute resolution can be tailored to continue to meet the users' expectations of speed, efficiency and use of technology.