Väestörekisterikeskuksen ylijohtaja Janne Viskari valittu vuoden vaikuttajaksi 2018

New Service Locations mobile app helps clients find public sector service locations 3.12.2018 10:30 | Tiedote

The Population Register Centre and Cybercom have teamed up to develop an augmented reality mobile app to make it easier for citizens to use public sector services. The name of the app is “Service Locations (beta)”. This is the trial version of the service, which will in the future be included as part of the Suomi.fi mobile app.