Väestörekisterikeskus pitää selvitysmiehen esitystä maistraattien yhdistämisestä Väestörekisterikeskukseen perusteltuna

MyData 2017 Conference 20.8.-1.9.2017: Population Register Centre of Finland works for more transparent digital world 31.8.2017 21:52 | Tiedote

Population Register Centre of Finland works with the MyData 2017 Conference as the Main Partner. It is a forum for stakeholders to share not only ideas and theories, but concrete benchmarks and best practices in infrastructure, in legislation, and in business solutions.