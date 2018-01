Vaikuta Matinkylän urheilupuiston kehittämiseen

Espoo Marketing Oy and nHack open Sino-Finnish bridge 24.1.2018 15:15 | Tiedote

Espoo Marketing Oy and nHack AS have announced a partnership on bridging companies from Espoo, Finland, to China and Asia. The two partners have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and are inviting companies and individuals to get in touch to explore Sino-Espoo opportunities.