Vainun reaaliaikainen yritysdata nyt saatavilla suoraan CRM:ään

Vainu’s real-time sales offering now available directly in the CRM 21.1.2020 15:30:00 EET | Press release

Vainu, a technology company focused on sales intelligence, revealed Vainu for CRM today: a new end-to-end solution that instantly fixes and improves the data stored in salespeople’s customer relationship management software platforms (CRMs). Built around a state-of-the-art company data platform, Vainu for CRM brings real-time company information natively into the CRM and automates workflows based on relevant trigger events uncovered from the information. The new offering is now available for four major CRM platforms: Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Pipedrive.