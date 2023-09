Vaisut talousnäkymät heikentävät finanssisektorin toimintaympäristöä – erityisesti kiinteistömarkkinoiden riskit kasvussa

Public warning to Pohjola Insurance Ltd for non-compliance with time limits under Workers’ Compensation Act and provisions concerning system of governance 7.9.2023 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has issued a public warning to Pohjola Insurance Ltd. The company has failed to commence the processing of claims, issue decisions and submit statutorily required documents to the appropriate appeal body within the time limits provided in the Workers’ Compensation Act. Furthermore, the company has lacked adequate internal control for claims function and reporting as well as information systems concerning claims function producing adequately reliable information.