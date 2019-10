Väitös 25.10.: Opettajien osaaminen näkyviin teknologian suunnittelussa (Kenttälä)

Dissertation 17.10.2019: A new study sheds light on the politics in the formation of the right to development concept at the United Nations (Boilard) 15.10.2019 12:12:03 EEST | Press release

MA Marie-Christine Boilard defends her doctoral dissertation in political science "Debating Development as a Human Right: a conceptual history of the politics in the formation of the right to development at the United Nations".