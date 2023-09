Valtakunnallisen sinileväkatsauksen yhteenveto kesä–elokuu 2023: Sekä järvillä että merellä vaihteleva sinileväkesä

Summary of the national blue-green algae monitoring June-August 2023: Varying blue-green algae summer both in lakes and at sea 5.9.2023 13:24:51 EEST | Press release

During the summer, the blue-green algae situation varied due to changes in weather conditions. The blue-green algae blooms became more abundant with warm weather following Midsummer. The peak of the observations was reached in lakes and on the coast in mid-July. In the open sea, the blue-green algae season began at the end of June.