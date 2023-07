Varhaisia merkkejä suomalaispankkien luottoriskien kasvusta – asianmukaisten luottoriskiluokitusten merkitys korostuu kohonneiden riskien ympäristössä

Companies granting consumer credit to be supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority from 1 July 2023 13.6.2023 11:30:00 EEST | Press release

Supervision of companies granting consumer credit will be transferred to the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) from 1 July 2023. Currently, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland is responsible for this task. In the future, the operating practices of such companies will be monitored by the FIN-FSA in the same way as other lenders.