Varhaiskasvatuksen eVakaa kehitetään neljän suuren kaupungin yhteistyönä

Early childhood education eVaka being developed in cooperation with four large cities 22.3.2021 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The joint project eVaka of the Espoo and Tampere early childhood education management system to expand: Oulu and Turku also joined in, increasing the population base of eVaka already to about one million Finns. Oulu, Tampere and Turku will adopt eVaka in 2022–2023, after which the early childhood education matters of approximately 50,000 children will be handled through the system.