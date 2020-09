Varma avaa vuokra-asukkailleen etätyöpisteitä omistamiinsa liiketiloihin

Varma’s result in the first half of 2020: Varma’s investment returns picked up after the major downturn early in the year 21.8.2020 09:03:51 EEST | Press release

Varma’s solvency strengthened in the second quarter of 2020 and investment returns increased by EUR 2.1 billion since the collapse of share prices in the first quarter. Varma’s investment portfolio amounted to EUR 45.3 billion at the end of June.