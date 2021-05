Varma ja BoKlok rakentavat ympäristöystävällisen puukerrostalokohteen Keravalle

January–March 2021 result: Varma’s investments returned 6.0 percent, i.e. EUR 3.0 billion, in the first quarter of 2021 29.4.2021 09:05:38 EEST | Press release

In January–March 2021, Varma recorded the best quarterly investment result in the company’s history. The return on investments in January–March was 6.0 percent, i.e. EUR 3.0 billion, and the total value of investments grew to EUR 52.9 billion.