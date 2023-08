Varma selvitti sijoituskohteidensa valmiutta luonnon monimuotoisuuden huomioimiseen

Varma to launch construction of an office building in Espoo – Keilaniemen Portti will serve as the landmark for the office hub 5.7.2023 09:00:04 EEST | Press release

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is developing an office building with high-quality architecture named Keilaniemen Portti in Espoo’s Keilaniemi. Set to be the landmark for Keilaniemi, the office building will increase the area’s attractiveness as a modern office hub.