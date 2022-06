Varma tuo inklusiivisen asumisen konseptin Tampereelle – rakennuksen erityispiirteet helpottavat arkea

Varma sharpens its climate policy: Investment portfolio’s absolute emissions to be cut in half by 2030 17.6.2022 08:11:01 EEST | Press release

Varma is sharpening the climate policy for its investments and its investment targets aimed at combating climate change. The goal is to cut the entire investment portfolio’s absolute emissions by 25 per cent by 2025 and by 50 per cent by 2030. Setting absolute emission targets for an entire investment portfolio is rare both in Finland and globally.