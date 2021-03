Varman hallitukseen uusi jäsen

Financial Statement 2020: Value of Varma’s investments exceeded EUR 50 billion; return on investments 2.8 percent 19.2.2021 09:08:43 EET | Press release

In 2020, the return on Varma’s investments was 2.8 (12.0) percent or EUR 1.4 billion. The value of investments grew to EUR 50.2 (48.7) billion at the end of 2020, the year of the coronavirus.