Varman ja Spring Housen yksilöllisen työssävalmennuksen IPS-pilotti jatkuu ja laajenee

Varma’s 2021 result: best return on investments in history, at 18.5 per cent 18.2.2022 09:04:11 EET | Press release

In 2021, the return on Varma Pension Insurance Company’s investments was 18.5 per cent or EUR 9.3 billion, the highest annual return ever in Varma’s history. The excellent investment returns also propelled Varma’s solvency capital and client bonuses to a record level.