Varman kiinteistöjen katolle nousee 5 000 aurinkopaneelia

When it comes to both fossil fuels and electricity production, Varma’s investments are well aligned with the 2-degree scenario. Varma placed in the top six in an assessment commissioned by the WWF on how aligned Europe’s largest investors are with the 2-degree climate target. Varma has outlined in its Climate Policy for Investments that it will modify its investment portfolio to be in line with the 2-degree target.