Varman Risto Murto: Terveydenhuolto tarvitsee riskipuskurit - talouden pysäyttäminen on kallis hätäratkaisu

Successful investment year for Varma: 12% return on investments, and customer acquisition at record-high level 14.2.2020 09:02:24 EET | Press release

In 2019, Varma’s investments yielded a record-high return of EUR 5.2 billion, or 12.0% (–2.0%). By year-end, the market value of the investments rose to EUR 48.7 (44.0) billion. Varma’s pensions assets have doubled since the financial crisis. Efficiency remained at an excellent level, which means that Varma is able to pay the highest client bonuses ever.