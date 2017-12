Varmas styrelse fortsätter med oförändrad sammansättning

Varma’s Board of Directors remains unchanged 1.12.2017 09:04 | Tiedote

In its meeting of 30 November 2017, Varma’s Supervisory Board decided to keep the composition of the Board of Directors the same, re-electing Riku Aalto, Jyri Luomakoski, Petri Niemisvirta and Kai Telanne, whose terms were due to expire, for the three-year term of 2018–2020.