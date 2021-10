Vastaa kyselyyn katujen ja puistojen kesäajan hoidosta

Entries selected for the second phase of the Elielinaukio Square and Asema-aukio Square architectural competition are open for comments until November 8 25.10.2021 09:09:02 EEST | Press release

The competition entries selected for the second phase of the Elielinaukio Square and Asema-aukio Square architectural competition have been developed further based on feedback from city residents and the panel of judges. The entries which were carried forward from the first phase, Albero and Klyyga, are presented in revised versions. These two entries were developed further. You can view and comment on them online at the Voice Your Opinion service from 25 October to 8 November 2021.