Vastavalmistunut kuvataiteilija maalaa tulella – Elina Helkalan näyttely avautuu Vaasan taidehallissa

FREYR Battery has chosen Vaasa as a location for a potential cell plant in Finland 12.8.2021 09:02:00 EEST | Press release

FREYR Battery (“FREYR”), a developer of next-generation battery cell production capacity, have entered into two memoranda of understanding (“MoU”) with Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa, respectively, for strategic collaborations on potential development of industrial scale battery cell technology and production in Finland.