Vastuu eläkkeistä on vastuuta tulevaisuudesta – Ilmarisen vuosi- ja yritysvastuuraportti 2021 on julkaistu

Responsibility for pensions is responsibility for the future – Ilmarinen has published its Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 21.3.2022

The carbon intensity of direct listed equity investments decreased and the new Climate Roadmap shows our journey towards a net zero carbon investment portfolio. Ilmarinen’s Annual and Sustainability Report provides information on the impacts that managing your pension security has on the economy, people and the environment.