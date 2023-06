Vastuullisuus on matka, jossa kaikki ovat mukana

Governors North -meeting in Oulu 27.-29.6.2023 29.6.2023 12:58:59 EEST | Press release

Since 2014, regional state administration representatives from northern areas have gathered together, under the banner of Governors North meetings. The cooperation covers Finland's two northernmost Regional State Administrative Agencies, and Sweden and Norway's two northernmost counties, Norrbotten, Västerbotten, Troms and Finnmark, and Nordland.