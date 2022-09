Veikkauksen pitkäaikainen yhteistyökumppanuus suomalaisen jääkiekon kanssa jatkuu

Veikkaus Oy’s financial profit for the period between January and June increased by 2.3 percent 29.8.2022 13:37:30 EEST | Tiedote

The financial profit of Veikkaus Oy for the period from January to June, EUR 337.7 million, increased by 2.3% as compared with the respective period last year. In the period between January and June, Veikkaus Oy attained a gross gaming revenue of EUR 515.9 million (-2.1%). The subsidiary of Veikkaus Oy, Fennica Gaming, was established in January, and Veikkaus became a consolidated corporation.