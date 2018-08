Veikkaus’ new Executive Team appointed

Veikkaus’ Board of Directors has appointed a new Executive Team for the company this week. At the same time, Veikkaus’ organization is also being revised.

– By revising our organization, we are preparing, for our part, for the changes in our operating environment, for the rapidly increasing international competition, and for success in digital business, says Veikkaus’ President and CEO Olli Sarekoski.

The organizational change will not lead into personnel reductions, and the changes have been discussed with personnel representatives.

The new Executive Team that will start its operations on 1 September has seven members in addition to President and CEO Olli Sarekoski. The members of the new Executive Team are:

Executive Vice President Velipekka Nummikoski, in charge of communications, community and beneficiary relations, sponsorship.

in charge of communications, community and beneficiary relations, sponsorship. Chief Operating Officer Nora Vähävirta, in charge of accountable business units (casino games, lucky games and betting), products, product development, marketing, brand, customer loyalty and digital channel sales and development.

in charge of accountable business units (casino games, lucky games and betting), products, product development, marketing, brand, customer loyalty and digital channel sales and development. Senior Vice President, ICT and Sales Ari Aarnihuhta, in charge of retailer sales, ICT systems, customer management, corporate social responsibility, business intelligence, finance and procurements.

in charge of retailer sales, ICT systems, customer management, corporate social responsibility, business intelligence, finance and procurements. Senior Vice President, Business Operations Timo Kiiskinen, in charge of new business operations, the game studio, equipment and release platforms, networks and ecosystems.

in charge of new business operations, the game studio, equipment and release platforms, networks and ecosystems. Senior Vice President, Channels and Sales Jari Heino, in charge of Pelaamo arcades and restaurant game tables, casinos, Feel Vegas arcades and race tracks, POS services, and logistics.

in charge of Pelaamo arcades and restaurant game tables, casinos, Feel Vegas arcades and race tracks, POS services, and logistics. Senior Vice President, HR Heli Lallukka, in charge of HR, HRD, Corporate Planning & Premises.

in charge of HR, HRD, Corporate Planning & Premises. Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Governance Pekka Ilmivalta, in charge of legal affairs, governance, compliance, production and infra services, corporate security.

Jari Heino starts as a new member of the Executive Team, switching to Veikkaus from the position of European Distribution Director at Canon on 1 October 2018, and Heli Lallukka, who joined Veikkaus in June, switching from the position of Country HR Operations Manager at IKEA.

For further information please contact: Executive Vice President Velipekka Nummikoski, contacts via the media service, tel. +358 9 4370 7000.