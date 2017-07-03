Velodyne LiDAR Expands Global Capacity with Autoliv
3.7.2017 10:30 | Business Wire
Velodyne LiDAR Inc., the world leader in 3D real-time perception systems for autonomous vehicles, today announced that Autoliv Inc., the world’s largest automotive safety company, joined Velodyne’s Tier-1 Program and will develop and manufacture an automotive grade LiDAR product using Velodyne’s core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine. Working together, Velodyne and Autoliv will fulfill high-volume automotive LiDAR sensor contracts around the world, delivering the critical enabling technology for vehicles targeting to provide fully autonomous operation as well as the highest level of system safety.
Velodyne invented and patented the world’s first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles. Over the last ten years, Velodyne sensors have been installed in thousands of vehicles around the world, traveling millions of real-world miles. Velodyne is the industry standard for localization and environmental perception, providing the core technology for over 25 autonomous vehicle programs in over 10 countries.
In addition to fulfilling from its Megafactory in California, Velodyne’s Tier-1 Manufacturing Program offers customers maximum choice in terms of product configuration, integrated solution level, and in-region manufacturing.
“Top automakers and new entrants in the robotaxi and shuttle sector are racing to secure capacity for the upcoming production ramps,” says David Hall, Velodyne Founder & CEO. “Autoliv is an important addition to our Tier-1 Program, providing breadth of product solution for our customers, as well as the tremendous ability to scale capacity in-region, around the world.”
Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 80 facilities and 70,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the company has 22 technical centers in ten countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier.
About Velodyne LiDAR
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time LiDAR sensors. The company evolved after founder/inventor David Hall developed the HDL-64 Solid-State Hybrid LiDAR sensor in 2005. Since then, Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged as the unmatched market leader of 3D real-time perception systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64 and cost-effective VLP-16, to the upcoming fixed-view Velarray. Velodyne’s rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Beijing. For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005075/en/
Contact information
for Velodyne LiDAR
Andrew Hussey, 408-966-5078
andrew.hussey@porternovelli.com
or
Velodyne LiDAR
Laurel Nissen, 408-465-2871
lnissen@velodyne.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Advantage Smollan Announces the Acquisition of Hamilton Bright3.7.2017 18:00 | Tiedote
Advantage Smollan, the joint holding company between Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan), announced today its pending acquisition of Hamilton Bright Group B.V., a specialist in sales, brand activation and market intelligence in the Netherlands and Belgium. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Advantage Smollan provides outsourced sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in a number of European markets. Hamilton Bright extends Advantage Smollan’s reach into the key markets of the Netherlands and Belgium and provide a unified solution for customers in these countries. Hamilton Bright will continue to operate under its current name. Laurence Clube, Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Smollan, commented, “I am very excited about Hamilton Bright joining Adv
Rivoli Group AG Under New Management3.7.2017 17:30 | Tiedote
Mourad Malloul takes over the management of the Swiss investment group, Rivoli Group AG. He was unanimously appointed president of the Group in a resolution of the general meeting of 3 May 2017. Mourad Malloul, the new president, will be supported by a 14-strong expert team on the administrative board. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005363/en/ Mourad Malloul, newly elected president of the Swiss investment group Rivoli Group AG, will be focusing on growth through innovation-driven project development in the EMEA region (photo: Business Wire) Malloul, a private equity strategist, has been active in the Group as a senior partner since 2014. During this time, he successfully set up innovation-oriented projects, especially in high-growth emerging and developing countries. In doing so
Wärtsilä Completes Acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems Inc.3.7.2017 17:05 | Tiedote
The technology group Wärtsilä, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Greensmith Energy Management Systems, Inc., a market leader in grid-scale energy storage software and integrated solutions. The companies announced the acquisition in May following a year-long global cooperation on stand-alone energy storage and hybrid energy solutions. In 2016, Greensmith’s revenue was USD 32 million with over 40 employees. The transaction is valued at USD 170 million (enterprise value). Greensmith will operate as a business unit within Wärtsilä Energy Solutions providing both stand-alone energy storage as well as hybridized energy systems, control software, and integration expertise. The acquisition will enable Wärtsilä to rapidly expand its footprint in the energy storage market globally and position itself as a premier energy system integrator. Growth in the energy stora
Neustar DNS Shield Wins “Innovative Product of the Year” at the Prestigious Cyber Security Awards Dinner3.7.2017 13:03 | Tiedote
Neustar, Inc. (NYSE:NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that its ground-breaking DNS Shield(TM) solution has won the “Innovative Product of the Year” category at the 2017 Cyber Security Awards. Rodney Joffe, Neustar SVP, Fellow, and DNS Shield creator said: "Our DNS Shield platform is designed to increase the resilience of our DNS infrastructure beyond the levels attainable by any other current technology. Under most circumstances, our DNS Shield nodes are impervious to disruption from DDoS attacks and global Internet disruptions that would cause other DNS systems to fail catastrophically. Growing the DNS Shield platform is a key component to our security architecture. We are already protecting over three hundred million consumers and businesses, spread across a number of major Service Provider Partners from DNS outages, and ensurin
Breed Reply Invests in Fast Growth Predictive Analytics Company3.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Breed Reply, Reply Group’s operational investor for early stage businesses in the Internet of Things (IoT), has boosted its portfolio of fast-growth, innovative businesses, with its 18th investment in a leading company in predictive analytics. We Predict works primarily with global car manufacturers and suppliers, predicting warranty failure rates and costs. The firm’s complex analytics software uses mathematical and statistical principles, supported by data techniques, to provide valuable information to save customers time and money. We Predict, with offices in the US and UK, also works in the health sector, delivering predictive analytics to help commissioning decision making in the NHS. Breed Reply is both funding and providing hands-on support in developing and growing the company across business functions, from general management to sales, marke
ABB Acquires KEYMILE’s Communication Networks Business to Strengthen Digital Grid Portfolio and Software Focus3.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
ABB today announced it has agreed to acquire the mission-critical communication business of the KEYMILE Group to strengthen its communication networks portfolio. The acquisition will bring with it key products, software and service solutions, as well as research and development expertise. These will further enhance ABB’s industry-leading digital offering, ABB Ability, by adding extremely reliable communications technologies that are essential to maintain today’s dynamic and complex digital electrical grids. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2017. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the deal. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005138/en/ ABB mission-critical communication networks equipment (Photo: ABB) KEYMILE is headquarte
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme