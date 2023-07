Venäjä karkottaa yhdeksän Suomen Venäjän edustustoissa työskentelevää henkilöä ja ilmoitti sulkevansa Suomen Pietarin-pääkonsulaatin

Finland continues to impose travel restrictions on Russian citizens 6.7.2023 16:26:16 EEST | Press release

Finland will continue to impose restrictions on the travel by citizens of the Russian Federation on the basis of a government resolution issued on 6 July 2023. Non-essential travel by Russian citizens to Finland and through Finland to the rest of the Schengen area will continue to be restricted for the time being. At the same time, restrictions will be tightened for business travellers, property owners and students.