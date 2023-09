Venäjälle rekisteröityjen autojen pääsy Suomeen loppuu vuorokauden vaihtuessa

Cars registered in Russia can no longer enter Finland as of midnight today 15.9.2023 16:01:01 EEST | Press release

As of 00.00 am on 16 September 2023, Finnish Customs will start implementing the national guidelines of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland concerning the explanatory note by the EU Commission regarding entry into Finland of cars registered in Russia. Immediately at the turn of day on Saturday, cars registered in Russia can no longer enter the EU via the Finnish border, but will be turned back to Russia by Customs.