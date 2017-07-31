Versum Materials and NuMat Technologies to Commercialize Next-Generation Adsorbent Technology for Delivery of Dopant Gases

31.7.2017 13:30 | Business Wire

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading global materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, and NuMat Technologies, a pioneer in the design and integration of atomically-engineered materials into gas delivery, separation and purification systems, today announced a global, commercial agreement to offer a new line of products for the safe storage and delivery of dopant gases such as arsine, phosphine and boron trifluoride. The new product line is called ION-X ® and is based on revolutionary Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), which can selectively adsorb, store and safely deliver ultrahigh purity gases at sub-atmospheric pressures. ION-X® offers performance advantages over traditional carbon-based adsorbent technology used in the ion implant processes for the manufacture of semiconductor devices.

Jim Minicucci, general manager for Versum's Process Materials, Asia commented, "NuMat and Versum are combining their respective leadership positions, with NuMat manufacturing the proprietary MOFs and Versum harnessing its world-class global footprint to manufacture, commercialize, and distribute the ION-X® product globally. Building on our long-history in Specialty Gases, we plan to design and construct a new ION-X® dopant gas fill plant at our production site in Sihwa, South Korea."

“We are excited about working together with NuMat Technologies to deliver ION-X® products to our global customer base. ION-X® represents a new and differentiated growth opportunity, is complementary to our Process Materials business, and further aligns with our core competencies as a leading specialty gas manufacturer and supplier,” stated Ed Shober, Senior Vice President of Materials at Versum Materials.

“We are pleased to announce our agreement with Versum Materials to globally commercialize ION-X®. This relationship with Versum represents a strategic pairing of NuMat’s differentiated technology platform with Versum’s operational, quality and commercial leadership in the semiconductor industry. We look forward to executing against a shared mission of delivering value and innovation to customers,” stated Ben Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer at NuMat Technologies.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading electronic materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for “toward,” the name “Versum” communicates the company’s deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world’s leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultrathin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials has annual sales of approximately $1 billion, 2,000 employees and 10 major facilities in Asia and North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Prior to its separation on October 1, 2016, Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD). For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

About NuMat Technologies

NuMat Technologies, Inc. is an advanced technology company innovating at the intersection of big data, material science, and hardware systems. We work with leading partners in the semiconductor, healthcare, and industrial sectors to design material-enabled products that meet the most demanding customer requirements. NuMat is a recognized pioneer in the field of Metal-Organic Frameworks (“MOFs”) - an emerging class of nanoporous materials. MOFs have surface areas far exceeding those of traditional adsorbents, and can be programmed to uniquely interact with target molecules at the atomic level. NuMat’s expertise lies in the design and integration of MOFs into next-generation storage, separation, and purification systems. In doing so, NuMat enables previously unachievable form factors, performance, and cost-advantaged production economics. NuMat provides a total solutions platform for product commercialization, pairing world-class material discovery software with application development and manufacturing expertise. www.numat-tech.com

The Versum Materials logo and Versum are registered trademarks of Versum Materials, Inc. or its affiliates. ION-X is a registered trademark of NuMat Technologies. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by references to future periods, and include statements about the anticipated success of our relationship with NuMat, the anticipated success of ION-X® over competing technologies that may become available, our ability to successfully design and construct a new ION-X® dopant gas fill plant in Sihwa, South Korea, our ability to successfully compete as a leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements were made. Actual results and the outcomes of future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016, and in our periodic filings. Versum Materials disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the forward-looking statements.

