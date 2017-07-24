Vertex Expands Cloud Platform in Response to Market Demand

24.7.2017 19:28 | Business Wire

Vertex, Inc. today announced it is significantly expanding the capabilities and reach of its cloud platform. Success in the $500 million and below market, the need for more efficient and agile technology in the tax space and significant growth in cloud adoption are fueling enterprise cloud expansion.

This enhanced offering, Vertex® Cloud Indirect Tax, runs on the most advanced tax calculation and returns software platform in the industry, used by thousands of businesses from the largest corporations in the world to the smallest ecommerce businesses. Vertex Cloud is right-sized for any organization and is positioned to support all sales and use tax needs.

Benefits of Vertex Cloud include:

Extended functionality for all types of businesses across the globe;

Reduced time and effort to perform tax calculations and returns;

Expanded connector footprints and support for additional ecosystems, such as ERP, ecommerce, CRM and procurement solutions;

Support for sales tax, consumer use tax and value added tax (VAT) across the globe; and

Faster implementation, return on investment (ROI), scalability and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Clients want scalability to support their businesses with the benefits of cloud that can drive efficiency, while managing risk in an increasingly digital world,” said David Henkin, vice president and general manager of SaaS solutions at Vertex. “Vertex will continue to invest in cloud applications for tax technology given the great success we’ve had over the past three years with our small to medium-sized business (SMB) solution, Vertex SMB. Cloud adoption and need has grown tremendously, and in response to industry demand, our company is expanding its cloud footprint to serve any type of client under the Vertex Cloud platform,” Henkin added.

Vertex Cloud is the SaaS sales and use tax automation solution including calculation and returns. Vertex Cloud offers multiple service levels and flexible pricing models, meeting the needs of businesses of all sizes. To learn more about Vertex Cloud formerly known as Vertex SMB, visit: https://www.vertexinc.com/why-vertex-cloud

About Vertex

Since 1978, Vertex, Inc., has been a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter @vertexinc.

