Vesihuolto digitalisoituu Digitan IoT-verkon avulla

Digita and Levira offer IoT connections on both sides of the Gulf of Finland 13.12.2018 11:01 | Tiedote

In their home countries, the Finnish Digita and the Estonian network operator, Levira, run IoT networks based on LoRaWAN technology. The companies have now teamed up to offer the use of IoT solutions based on LoRaWAN technology on both sides of the Gulf of Finland. Companies operating in this geographic area will benefit from the seamless network coverage enabled by such cooperation.