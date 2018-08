Vesijettien suosio veti kotimaan venemarkkinat kasvuun

Hot boating summer filling up piers at Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show 10.8.2018 08:28 | Tiedote

The record-hot boating summer will also fill up the piers at the 2018 Helsinki Boat-Afloat Show, opening in Lauttasaari on 16 August. More than 150 exhibitors will showcase their offering including 260 boats in the fully booked exhibition area.