Vienti vetää Suomen venealaa, kotimaassa käyvät kaupaksi pienet moottoriveneet

Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat elects Kim Koskinen as Chairman 29.11.2019 15:03:20 EET | Press release

The Finnish Marine Industries Federation Finnboat has elected Kim Koskinen, Country Manager of the company Vetus Oy, as its new chairman of the board. Mr. Koskinen has worked in the boating industry since 2002, starting out then with the company Vator Oy before changing to Vetus Oy in 2009. He has been actively involved in the operations of Finnboat since 2009 and has a long background as a board member in the federation as well as in the Finnish Marine Suppliers’ Association.