Viikin kirjastot sulkevat ovensa 1.6 Infokeskus Koronassa tehtävän remontin tähden

Viikki libraries to undergo renovations as of 1 June 2020 5.3.2020 07:58:00 EET | Press release

Viikki Library and Viikki Campus Library will close their doors at the start of June due to the renovation of the building. The libraries are located in Info Centre Korona, which will undergo a full renovation in two stages in 2020–2022. The first stage in 2020–2021 will encompass the renovation of floors 1–3 of the info centre, while the second stage in 2021–2022 will encompass the renovation of floors 4 and 5.