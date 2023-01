Viikkokatsaus 16.-20.1.2023

Effective municipal climate action requires co-operation between climate experts and communicators 9.1.2023 08:17:06 EET | Press release

New research reveals a gap between climate action and communication in municipalities. With limited resources, climate communication is mostly done by those doing climate work, not communication experts. Internal exchange of information on climate issues is often low, further complicating climate communication. A quick way to improve the effectiveness of municipalities’ climate communications is to strengthen cooperation between climate experts and communicators.