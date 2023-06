Viikkokatsaus 26.–30.6.2023

Blue-green algae observations increased in inland waters and at sea during Midsummer week 22.6.2023 13:28:34 EEST | Press release

The blue-green algae situation in inland waters is calm as typical in early summer, even though blue-green algae observations have increased since last week. On the coast, blue-green algae have been observed slightly more than average. Blue-green algae blooms have also clearly increased in sea areas, especially south of Porkkalanniemi and Helsinki.