Viikkokatsaus 3.–7.7.2023

The blue-green algae situation has deteriorated significantly in inland waters and coastal areas, also abundant blue-green algae in sea areas 29.6.2023 13:24:19 EEST | Press release

Blue-green algae observations from lakes and coastal areas have doubled since last week, as a result of warm weather. Observations have even been made in the northern parts of the country. Abundant amounts of subsurface blue-green algae have also been observed in Finland's open sea areas, and some of the blooms have already surfaced in the Gulf of Finland.