Viini & Ruoka kokoaa herkuttelijat Messukeskukseen

International GOLD Excellent level SHORE certificate to Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre as the first ever event organiser in Finland 11.10.2022 09:12:34 EEST | Press release

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is the first event organiser in Finland to receive a GOLD Excellent level SHORE safety certificate. The certificate verifies first-class safety practices and risk management both at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre and at the Holiday Inn Helsinki – Expo hotel that it owns.