Viisumin digitaaliseen leimaan liittyvä lakiesitys annettu eduskunnalle

Legislative proposal on digital seals for visas submitted to Parliament 17.2.2022 14:11:01 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has prepared a legislative proposal for an act amending the Aliens Act, proposing that provisions on the powers of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Digital and Population Data Services Agency relating to the security features of visas issued by Finland be added to the Act. The Government submitted the proposal to Parliament on 17 February. The Act is scheduled to enter into force in spring 2022.