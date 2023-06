Viivästys eurooppalaisen tarjousalueselvityksen aikataulussa

Procurement of FCR-D downwards increases from July 1st 2023 15.6.2023 12:03:23 EEST | Press release

Fingrid increases the procured volume of the Frequency Containment Reserve for Disturbances Downwards (FCR-D downwards) to 220 MW starting from July 1st 2023. At present the volume is 200 MW. The procured volume will be evaluated again for the fourth quarter of 2023. FCR-D downwards was implemented in the Nordics in the beginning of 2022. The needed volume in the Nordics is maximum 1 400 MW, of which Fingrid’s share is approximately 280 MW. The market-based procurement will be increased gradually. More information: Pia Ruokolainen, Fingrid, tel. +358 30 395 5105 E-mail addresses: firstname.lastname@fingrid.fi More information about Frequency Containment Reserves >